Darling Is Still Active With A Goal To Run macOS Apps On Linux

It's been one year and a few days when last researching a status update on "Project Darling" for running macOS/OSX applications on Linux. While the project hasn't been generating too much buzz this year, it still is being developed.
Project Darling can be looked at for Linux users as Wine is to Windows programs, Darling is to macOS programs. Their goal is to allow unmodified macOS / OS X binary applications/games to run on Linux systems. They've had some success in running basic programs, but not yet any really advanced software.
The project has been around since 2012 and for a time was stalled before being restarted. As I hadn't even heard anything of it in months, I was curious if it was still ticking.
Fortunately, Darling is still active, at least somewhat. Their Git repository last saw new commits on master just over two weeks ago. Their issue tracker is also active where there are work items right now like getting Homebrew to work.
The project Wiki is updated every few months, including keeping the build instructions up-to-date for those wanting to try it out or get involved.
It will be interesting to see where this project heads in 2018. Is there any macOS software you'd really like to see on the Linux desktop? Share with us your thoughts on this effort via our forums and Twitter.
Add A Comment