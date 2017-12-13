DXVK Is Making Some Steadfast Progress In Running Direct3D 11 Over Vulkan
Last month on Phoronix I featured the DXVK project that's working to implement Direct3D 11 over Vulkan (not to be confused with VK9 as the separate effort to get D3D9 over Vulkan). This project is making a surprising amount of progress in its early stages.

The GitHub commit log shows the dedicated work going into this DXVK project led by German open-source developer Philip Rebohle. He's been implementing a surprising amount of features/instructions in recent days with his ultimate goal of allowing Direct3D 11 applications/games to run on Linux via Wine in this manner over Vulkan rather than Wine's D3D-to-OpenGL translation layer.

As pointed out in the forums, he's been sharing his milestone progress via Discourse. So far he's at the stage of implementing these sort of Direct3D 11 demos running on Linux and rendered using Vulkan:


Not bad for such an early project and largely being done by a single developer. Wine developers eventually plan as well a "VKD3D" effort for getting Direct3D 12 to Vulkan implemented, which should be interesting and will hopefully take place in 2018.

The open-source Vulkan ecosystem is certainly growing with now having more than 1,600 projects mentioned on GitHub.
