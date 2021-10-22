DXVK-Native 1.9.2a Released For Direct3D-Over-Vulkan With Native Games

Valve continues embracing DXVK-Native for allowing more of their older games to target Vulkan by using this Direct3D-to-Vulkan translation layer for native games. DXVK-Native 1.9.2a is out with the latest fixes and improvements.
This summer DXVK-Native saw its first release for this adaptation of DXVK intended to be used by native Windows/Linux games for running their Direct3D renderer path over Vulkan.
In addition to Portal 2 and Left 4 Dead 2, Valve has begun offering betas of various Half-Life 2 games now with the Vulkan rendering option using DXVK-Native. Other game studios have also been reportedly looking at using DXVK-Native too as an easy means of supporting Vulkan, especially with the Steam Deck coming to market.
Tagged this morning is DXVK Native 1.9.2a with Windows and Linux binaries available that are built with the Steam Runtime. The 1.9.2a release appears to be largely compromised of a random assortment of fixes/improvements that have collected in the tree during Valve's continued usage of it. Pulling in the newer DXVK code, it also has the pieces now for Direct3D 11 DLSS support and other changes found in the upstream DXVK 1.9.2 release.
