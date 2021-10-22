DXVK-Native 1.9.2a Released For Direct3D-Over-Vulkan With Native Games
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 22 October 2021 at 05:16 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VALVE --
Valve continues embracing DXVK-Native for allowing more of their older games to target Vulkan by using this Direct3D-to-Vulkan translation layer for native games. DXVK-Native 1.9.2a is out with the latest fixes and improvements.

This summer DXVK-Native saw its first release for this adaptation of DXVK intended to be used by native Windows/Linux games for running their Direct3D renderer path over Vulkan.

In addition to Portal 2 and Left 4 Dead 2, Valve has begun offering betas of various Half-Life 2 games now with the Vulkan rendering option using DXVK-Native. Other game studios have also been reportedly looking at using DXVK-Native too as an easy means of supporting Vulkan, especially with the Steam Deck coming to market.

Tagged this morning is DXVK Native 1.9.2a with Windows and Linux binaries available that are built with the Steam Runtime. The 1.9.2a release appears to be largely compromised of a random assortment of fixes/improvements that have collected in the tree during Valve's continued usage of it. Pulling in the newer DXVK code, it also has the pieces now for Direct3D 11 DLSS support and other changes found in the upstream DXVK 1.9.2 release.
Add A Comment
Related News
Steam Continues Improving Its Shader Pre-Caching Support, Other Beta Improvements
Valve Launches "Steam Deck Verified" Program For Games That Run Well On The Steam Deck
VKD3D-Proton 2.5 Released With Experimental DXR 1.1, More Games Working
Proton Experimental Enables NVIDIA DLSS For D3D12 Games, Proton Now Handles More Games
Steam Beta Improves Its Vulkan Pre-Caching System, PipeWire Capture Now Opt-In
Valve Publishes New Steam Deck FAQ With A Few New Details Shared
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Axboe Achieves 8M IOPS Per-Core With Newest Linux Optimization Patches
PinePhone Pro Announced As New Linux Smartphone
Linux To No Longer Enable AMD SME Usage By Default Due To Problems With Some Hardware
NVIDIA 495 Linux Beta Driver Released With GBM Support
Ubuntu 21.10 Released With GNOME 40 Desktop, Many Underlying Improvements
OpenBSD 7.0 Released With RISC-V 64-bit Port, Better Apple Silicon Support
KDE Plasma 5.23 Released In Marking 25 Years Of KDE
AMD Finally Enabling PSR By Default For Newer Hardware With Linux 5.16