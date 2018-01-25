DXVK Begins Working For Even More D3D11-Over-Vulkan Games On Wine

The progress is stunning made by a lone developer on the DXVK project for mapping the Direct3D 11 graphics API on top of Vulkan for allowing better performance/support for D3D11 games on Wine.
DXVK is only a few months old and the work of Philip Rebohle who has been working on it nearly daily. It was just a few days ago I wrote about DXVK Is Making Significant Progress In Implementing Direct3D 11 Over Vulkan while already more games are beginning to work.
Being reported today is Aliens Vs. Predator with its Direct3D 11 mode is now working on DXVK. The game now runs "really well" with DXVK and while the performance is reported to be about the same as WineD3D with CSMT enabled, "the CPU usage is ways lower."
There is also progress with other games like Heroes of the Storm with some rendering working albeit I wouldn't call it playable yet.
The state of some other D3D11 games with DXVK can be found here while the supported game list can be found via the Wiki.
11 Comments