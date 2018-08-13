DXVK Merges Direct3D 10 API Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 13 August 2018 at 12:04 PM EDT. 4 Comments
VULKAN --
Separate from the "DXUP" initiative, the popular DXVK project for accelerating Direct3D 11 atop Vulkan now has support itself for Direct3D 10.

Direct3D 10 is now supported by DXVK in addition to Direct3D 11. The approach used by DXVK is similar to DXUP in that it's a wrapper around the Direct3D 11 interfaces. This wrapper is enough to get D3D10-running games like Crysis working atop this Vulkan acceleration along with games like Assassin's Creed 1.

More details on this just-merged Direct3D 10 support for DXVK can be found via this issue ticket. Great to see this happen and should be fun with benchmarking the Wine GSoC 2018 summer tests. Stay tuned.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
Vulkan 1.1.83 Released With Minor Documentation Updates For SIGGRAPH
Rust's Low-Level Graphics Abstraction Layer Is Showing A Lot Of Potential
VK9 - Direct3D 9 Over Vulkan - Completes 27th Milestone
VKGL: An Effort For OpenGL Core Profile Support Over Vulkan
GLOVE: OpenGL ES Over Vulkan As Open-Source
Vulkan 1.1.82 Released With VK_NV_device_diagnostic_checkpoints
Popular News This Week
The Best Features Of The Linux 4.18 Kernel
Linux 4.19 Certainly Is Going To Be A Big Kernel
It Looks Like A Steam 64-Bit Client Could Finally Be Near
Linux Kernel Expectations For AMD Threadripper 2
Julia 1.0 Programming Language Released
Microsoft Still Working To Squeeze More I/O Performance Out Of WSL / Bash For Windows