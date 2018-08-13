DXVK Merges Direct3D 10 API Support

Separate from the "DXUP" initiative, the popular DXVK project for accelerating Direct3D 11 atop Vulkan now has support itself for Direct3D 10.
Direct3D 10 is now supported by DXVK in addition to Direct3D 11. The approach used by DXVK is similar to DXUP in that it's a wrapper around the Direct3D 11 interfaces. This wrapper is enough to get D3D10-running games like Crysis working atop this Vulkan acceleration along with games like Assassin's Creed 1.
More details on this just-merged Direct3D 10 support for DXVK can be found via this issue ticket. Great to see this happen and should be fun with benchmarking the Wine GSoC 2018 summer tests. Stay tuned.
