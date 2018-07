For those planning to enjoy their favorite Direct3D 11 games under Wine this weekend and utilizing the DXVK D3D11-over-Vulkan layer for greater performance, DXVK 0.63 is now available.First up with DXVK 0.63 is compatibility with the newly-released NVIDIA 396.45 stable driver release due to Vulkan driver changes.DXVK 0.63 also fixes synchronization issues with Hard Reset Redux, Okami HD, and other potential D3D11 titles. There is also a fix for Vulkan validation errors when creating sRGB image views as well as minor improvements regarding reducing the CPU overhead. All in all, it's mostly a small update for this exciting project.DXVK 0.63 can be downloaded from GitHub