DXVK 0.63 Released With Support For NVIDIA's Latest Driver
21 July 2018
For those planning to enjoy their favorite Direct3D 11 games under Wine this weekend and utilizing the DXVK D3D11-over-Vulkan layer for greater performance, DXVK 0.63 is now available.

First up with DXVK 0.63 is compatibility with the newly-released NVIDIA 396.45 stable driver release due to Vulkan driver changes.

DXVK 0.63 also fixes synchronization issues with Hard Reset Redux, Okami HD, and other potential D3D11 titles. There is also a fix for Vulkan validation errors when creating sRGB image views as well as minor improvements regarding reducing the CPU overhead. All in all, it's mostly a small update for this exciting project.

DXVK 0.63 can be downloaded from GitHub.
