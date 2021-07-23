DRM-Misc-Next Continues Prepping More Code Ahead Of Linux 5.15

Another weekly batch of drm-misc-next patches were submitted on Thursday for going into DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 5.15 merge window. This drm-misc-next material continues to represent core Direct Rendering Manager changes as well as alterations/additions to the smaller DRM drivers.
Last week was an initial batch of drm-misc-next changes destined for 5.15. This week's is a bit less exciting but still noteworthy and there still are a few more weeks to go before the feature cut-off for this next merge window. The new material this week included:
- Dropping of sysfs statistics around DMA-BUF attachments as it ends up introducing a performance regression. Fortunately, that feature was just submitted in the prior pull request and thus not yet in a mainline kernel release, so they are not regressing/breaking the user-space interface.
- DMA-BUF fixes.
- Extending the x86 EFI frame-buffer (EFIFB) code to work on all architectures.
- Support for the WS2401 panel.
There are also some VGA arbiter (VGAARB) changes too as part of this pull. That goes along with changes pending over in the PCI subsystem over reworking the default VGA device selection. See this patch message for details on how the default VGA device selection would change. One of the main motivations for this work is over some BMC-based VGA adapters not enabling VGA legacy resources and that in turn leading to no default VGA card being discovered and in turn breaking X.Org auto display detection.
The list of drm-misc-next patches this week can be found via the dri-devel list.
Add A Comment