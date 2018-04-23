BUS1 Still Remains Out Of The Mainline Linux Kernel, But DBus-Broker Continues

The BUS1 in-kernel IPC mechanism born out of the ashes of KDBUS still hasn't been mainlined in the Linux kernel, but its code is still improved upon from time to time. At least though DBus-Broker as a new performance-oriented D-Bus implementation continues gaining ground in user-space.
DBus-Broker was announced last year as a new message bus implementation of D-Bus focused on high performance and reliability while continuing to offer compatibility with the original D-Bus implementation.
DBus-Broker continues to be worked on by many of the same Red Hat developers involved with D-Bus like David Herrmann and Tom Gundersen. Today marks the Dbus-Broker 13 release that now makes the broker and launcher verbose by default and now allows properly configured systems to startup without ever calling into NSS. This 13th release comes just one week after Dbus-Broker 12, which offered improvements to its compatibility launcher, made documentation building optional, and offered up various bug fixes.
Those wanting to test out this D-Bus compatible alternative message bus can fetch the latest code via GitHub. The BUS1 kernel module code meanwhile isn't seeing too much activity so perhaps the developers are realizing Dbus-Broker will have to do as the better route to pursue at least for now.
3 Comments