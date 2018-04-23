BUS1 Still Remains Out Of The Mainline Linux Kernel, But DBus-Broker Continues
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 23 April 2018 at 12:57 PM EDT. 3 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
The BUS1 in-kernel IPC mechanism born out of the ashes of KDBUS still hasn't been mainlined in the Linux kernel, but its code is still improved upon from time to time. At least though DBus-Broker as a new performance-oriented D-Bus implementation continues gaining ground in user-space.

DBus-Broker was announced last year as a new message bus implementation of D-Bus focused on high performance and reliability while continuing to offer compatibility with the original D-Bus implementation.

DBus-Broker continues to be worked on by many of the same Red Hat developers involved with D-Bus like David Herrmann and Tom Gundersen. Today marks the Dbus-Broker 13 release that now makes the broker and launcher verbose by default and now allows properly configured systems to startup without ever calling into NSS. This 13th release comes just one week after Dbus-Broker 12, which offered improvements to its compatibility launcher, made documentation building optional, and offered up various bug fixes.

Those wanting to test out this D-Bus compatible alternative message bus can fetch the latest code via GitHub. The BUS1 kernel module code meanwhile isn't seeing too much activity so perhaps the developers are realizing Dbus-Broker will have to do as the better route to pursue at least for now.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux 4.17-rc2 Kernel Released With Mostly Routine Changes
AMDGPU DC Fixes For Linux 4.17 Take Care Of "The Dark Screen Issue"
V3D DRM Driver Steps Towards Mainline Kernel, Renamed From VC5
Detailing The Idle Loop Ordering Problem & The Power Improvement In Linux 4.17
Broadcom VC5 DRM Driver Might Soon Be On Its Way To The Mainline Linux Kernel
Linux 4.17-rc1 Kernel Released: A Ton Of New Functionality While Shedding Old Code
Popular News This Week
This Chart Shows How The Radeon RX 580 vs. GeForce GTX 1060 Now Compete Under Linux
Linux 4.17-rc1 Kernel Released: A Ton Of New Functionality While Shedding Old Code
Arch Linux Finally Rolling Out Glibc 2.27
MySQL 8.0 Released With Many Improvements, Faster Performance
EGLStreams XWayland Code Revised Ahead Of X.Org Server 1.20
Detailing The Idle Loop Ordering Problem & The Power Improvement In Linux 4.17