D9VK 0.21 Implements More Direct3D 9 Over Vulkan Functionality, Many Bug Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 24 September 2019 at 01:45 PM EDT. 3 Comments
VULKAN --
D9VK 0.21 is out today as the newest feature release for this project implementing the Direct3D 9 API over Vulkan.

The D9VK 0.21 release implements more blending features, support for locking of MSAA images with intermediate resolve, locking of depth stencil images, YUVY/YUV2 video format support via compute shaders, and other features now hooked up for D3D9 / DXSO / fixed function functionality. Various performance improvements are also present.

The D9VK 0.21 release brings many bug fixes as well throughout this increasingly useful Direct3D-over-Vulkan implementation for helping to run older Windows games nicely on Linux via Steam Play (Proton) / Wine.

More details on D9VK 0.21 via GitHub.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
Vulkan 1.1.123 Released With Two New Extensions
MoltenVK Continues Improving The Vulkan Experience On macOS/iOS
Vulkan 1.1.122 Brings Extension Documenting Proprietary Imagination Tech Bits
Godot Begins Working On Its Vulkan 3D Rendering Support
Google's SwiftShader Now Supports Vulkan 1.1
D9VK 0.20 Offers Performance Improvements, New Features For Direct3D 9 Over Vulkan
Popular News This Week
Systemd-homed: Systemd Now Working To Improve Home Directory Handling
Linux 5.4 To Fix Many Newer 64-bit Windows Games On Wine / Steam Play
Microsoft's Latest Open-Source Contribution: A New Font For Terminals & Code Editors
Richard Stallman Resigns From The Free Software Foundation
Debian May Need To Re-Evaluate Its Interest In "Init System Diversity"
Linux 5.3 Kernel Released With AMD Navi Support, Intel Speed Select & More