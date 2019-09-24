D9VK 0.21 is out today as the newest feature release for this project implementing the Direct3D 9 API over Vulkan.
The D9VK 0.21 release implements more blending features, support for locking of MSAA images with intermediate resolve, locking of depth stencil images, YUVY/YUV2 video format support via compute shaders, and other features now hooked up for D3D9 / DXSO / fixed function functionality. Various performance improvements are also present.
The D9VK 0.21 release brings many bug fixes as well throughout this increasingly useful Direct3D-over-Vulkan implementation for helping to run older Windows games nicely on Linux via Steam Play (Proton) / Wine.
More details on D9VK 0.21 via GitHub.
