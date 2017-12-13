A new major release is available of Cryptsetup, the user-space utility for dealing with the DMCrypt kernel module for setting up encrypted disk volumes.
Cryptsetup 2.0.0 is notable in that it introduces support for the new on-disk LUKS2 format but still retaining support for LUKS(1). The LUKS2 format is security hardened to a greater extent, more extensible than LUKS, supports in-place upgrading from LUKS, and other changes.
Cryptsetup 2.0 also features changes for better detecting the LUKS detached header for USB storage enclosures reporting inaccurate topology information, limited support for offline re-encryption of the LUKS2 format, memory leak fixes, the new integritysetup command to support the dm-integrity kernel taeget, veritysetup as a new command to format/activate dm-verity devices with forward error correction, support for larger sector sizes of crypt devices, and more.
Much more information on Cryptsetup 2.0 and its LUKS2 format support can be found via the official release announcement sent out earlier this week by Milan Broz.
