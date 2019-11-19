Linux's Crypto API Is Adopting Some Aspects Of Zinc, Opening Door To Mainline WireGuard
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 19 November 2019 at 11:09 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Mainlining of the WireGuard secure VPN tunnel was being held up by its use of the new "Zinc" crypto API developed in conjunction with this network tech. But with obstacles in getting Zinc merged, WireGuard was going to be resorting to targeting the existing kernel crypto interfaces. Instead, however, it turns out the upstream Linux crypto developers were interested and willing to incorporate some elements of Zinc into the existing kernel crypto implementation.

Back in September is when Jason Donenfeld decided porting WireGuard to the existing Linux crypto API was the best path forward for getting this secure networking functionality into the mainline kernel in a timely manner. But since then other upstream kernel developers working on the crypto subsystem ended up with patches incorporating some elements of Zinc's design.

Published earlier this month were a set of 34 patches making improvements to the crypto API library interfaces. Donenfeld has reviewed the changes and is happy with them although there still are some items he would like to merge into this Linux crypto code with due course.

Donenfeld announced this now unlocks WireGuard for upstreaming into the kernel. Though the timing may be a bit less than ideal with the Linux 5.5 merge window kicking off next week. As of writing the cryptodev branch isn't yet carrying the necessary crypto changes. As such, the networking subsystem tree also isn't carrying any of the WireGuard code yet. If WireGuard is to undergo another review it may be a bit tough for all this to happen for the upcoming Linux 5.5 merge window. But perhaps there could be a Christmas miracle with Linus Torvalds being interested in WireGuard and last year saying he wanted it merged sooner rather than later. Stay tuned!
Add A Comment
Related News
Zswap Could See Better Performance Thanks To A B-Tree Search Implementation
Linux 5.4-rc8 Released - Things Are Calm For Linux 5.4's Debut Next Week
The Exciting Linux 5.4 Changes From exFAT Support To Intel Tiger Lake Graphics
Linux 5.5 To Finally Kill The Async Block Cipher API In Favor Of SKCIPHER
Linux 5.4-rc7 Kernel Released With VirtualBox Shared Folder Driver In Place
Linux Sees Fix For "Critical" Scheduler Bug Introduced A Few Months Ago
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Disabling HPET For Intel Coffee Lake
LinuxBoot Continues Maturing - Now Able To Boot Windows
VirtualBox SF Driver Ejected From The Linux 5.4 Kernel
GNU Assembler Patches Sent Out For Optimizing The Intel Jump Conditional Code Erratum
Arch Linux Updates Its Kernel Installation Handling
Google Chrome To Begin Marking Sites That Are Slow / Fast
Mozilla + Intel + Red Hat Form The Bytecode Alliance To Run WebAssembly Everywhere
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Continuing To Work On Python 2 Removal