CrossOver 21.1 Released With GTA V Support, Restores Outlook 2016 & 365 Support

CodeWeavers is kicking off the new week by releasing CrossOver 21.1 for Linux, macOS, and Chrome OS users wanting to enjoy Windows games and applications.CrossOver 21.1 finally has working Grand Theft Auto V support (GTA Online is working as well) for both Linux and macOS. GTA V could already work with Steam Play's Proton but hadn't worked with CrossOver or upstream Wine. This CrossOver support works both via Steam or the standalone Rockstar Games launcher.CrossOver 21.1 also has a number of macOS-specific improvements, including support for macOS 12 "Monterey" and getting more Windows games working nicely on macOS.

CrossOver 21.1 on Linux also restores support for being able to run Microsoft Outlook 2016 and the Office 365 version. Crossover 21.1 also has various Chrome OS specific fixes and other general fixes helping the likes of Ubisoft Connect and Quicken software.More information on CrossOver 21.1 for this commercial software to enjoy Windows games/applications on Linux / macOS / Chrome OS via CodeWeavers.com . Should you be interested in their wares, they are running a Cyber Monday pricing special.