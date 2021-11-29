CrossOver 21.1 Released With GTA V Support, Restores Outlook 2016 & 365 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 29 November 2021 at 01:26 PM EST. 3 Comments
WINE --
CodeWeavers is kicking off the new week by releasing CrossOver 21.1 for Linux, macOS, and Chrome OS users wanting to enjoy Windows games and applications.

CrossOver 21.1 finally has working Grand Theft Auto V support (GTA Online is working as well) for both Linux and macOS. GTA V could already work with Steam Play's Proton but hadn't worked with CrossOver or upstream Wine. This CrossOver support works both via Steam or the standalone Rockstar Games launcher.

CrossOver 21.1 also has a number of macOS-specific improvements, including support for macOS 12 "Monterey" and getting more Windows games working nicely on macOS.


CrossOver 21.1 on Linux also restores support for being able to run Microsoft Outlook 2016 and the Office 365 version. Crossover 21.1 also has various Chrome OS specific fixes and other general fixes helping the likes of Ubisoft Connect and Quicken software.

More information on CrossOver 21.1 for this commercial software to enjoy Windows games/applications on Linux / macOS / Chrome OS via CodeWeavers.com. Should you be interested in their wares, they are running a Cyber Monday pricing special.
3 Comments
Related News
Wine 7.0 Code Freeze To Begin In Early December
Wine 6.22 Released With Mono 7.0, Joystick Improvements
Wine 6.21 Released, Begins Hacking On MSDASQL
Wine 6.20 Released With More Modules Switching To The PE Format
Wine 6.19 Continues Work On HID Joystick, PE Conversion
Wine-Staging 6.18 Released With 616 Patches Atop Upstream
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Prepares For Next-Gen AMD CPUs With Up To 12 CCDs
Minecraft Now 30% Faster With Open-Source AMD Radeon Driver On Linux
Proton 6.3-8 Released With More Windows Games Playable, Support For Some BattlEye Games
Archinstall 2.3 Released For Easily Installing Arch Linux
Intel Posts Updated "Software Defined Silicon" Driver To Activate Licensed Hardware Features
Blender 3.0's Cycles X Rendering Performance Is Looking Great
New Linux /dev/random RNG Revved For The 43rd Time
Microsoft Working On Direct3D 12 Video Acceleration For Mesa