CodeWeavers CrossOver Linux 18 Released With DXVK/VKD3D Support
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 16 October 2018 at 11:07 AM EDT.
While CodeWeavers' developers have been busy with improvements to Wine and Valve's downstream "Proton" for allowing a great Windows-on-Linux gaming experience, they haven't parted ways with their core business and today they announced the availability of CrossOver 18.

CrossOver 18 for Linux is the latest release of their Wine-based commercial software for running Windows games and applications. CrossOver 18 incorporates a number of the recent Wine/Proton improvements including DXVK for Direct3D 11 on Windows, initial Direct3D 12 support using VKD3D, Direct3D 11 improvements as well when using the default WineD3D code path, and other gaming improvements.

CrossOver 18 restores support for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Diablo III, and other popular Windows games. There is also initial support in this release for Microsoft Outlook 2016.

CrossOver customers can download this new release from CodeWeavers.com.
