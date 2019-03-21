CrossOver 18.5 Released - Based On Wine 4.0 While Pulling In FAudio
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 21 March 2019 at 12:19 PM EDT. 5 Comments
CodeWeavers, the main sponsor/contributor to the Wine project, announced the release today of their commercial CrossOver 18.5 software for more easily running Windows games and applications on Linux and macOS.

CrossOver 18.5 has been re-based to using the recent stable release of Wine 4.0. On top of the upstream Wine 4.0 they have pulled in the more recent FAudio patches for a better XAudio2 implementation. CrossOver 18.5 also ships with fixes to address problems in Microsoft Office 2010, CrossOver on Linux now supports the latest Microsoft Office 365, and there is also preliminary Linux support for Microsoft OneNote 2016.

More details on the CrossOver 18.5 release can be found via the CodeWeavers' Forums.
