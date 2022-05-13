Ubuntu's Chromium Snap Now Allows Enabling Native Wayland Support

Those using the Chromium web browser on Ubuntu by way of the Snap package, the latest build has now enabled (optional) Wayland support.
There has long been X11 and Wayland Ozone support available in various testing forms. However, enabling the experimental native Wayland support with Ubuntu's Chromium Snap hasn't been possible since that build force-disables the Wayland support.
Going back to 2020 there has been this Ubuntu chromium-browser bug report over Chromium's Wayland support being disabled with the "DISABLE_WAYLAND" option.
That bug report discussion was restarted in March and now with the latest Chromium snap builds, the one line change has landed so the DISABLE_WAYLAND support isn't set and therefore forcing the Wayland support code in Ozone to not be built.
By default the Chromium browser Snap on Ubuntu will still default to X11/XWayland, but at least it now allows for run-time opting over to using the native Wayland code path if so desired.
Those running the Chromium Snap builds within the past week can adjust your default preference via chrome://flags/#ozone-platform-hint if wanting to use the web browser's native Wayland code.
1 Comment