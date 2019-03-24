Some Additional Chrome vs. Firefox Benchmarks With WebRender, 67 Beta / 68 Alpha
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 24 March 2019 at 01:15 PM EDT. 1 Comment
DESKTOP --
A few days ago I posted some Chrome vs. Firefox benchmarks using the latest Linux builds. Some readers suggested Firefox could be more competitive if forcing WebRender usage and/or moving to the latest nightly builds, so here are some complementary data sets looking at such combinations.

In addition to Firefox 66 stable and Chrome 73 stable, here are results when using Firefox 67 Beta 4 and Firefox 68 Alpha 1 as the latest at the time of testing. In addition to testing those two development channels, additional runs were done on each of them after forcing WebRender with the "MOZ_ACCELERATED=1 MOZ_WEBRENDER=1" environment variables.

Here are the benchmark results via the Phoronix Test Suite:

In the case of ARES-6, Firefox 67 Beta 4 is faster than Firefox 66 stable while Firefox 68 was slightly slower. But Firefox still wasn't competing with Chrome in this benchmark.

In the old Octane browser benchmark, the newer releases came in a little bit slower than Firefox 66 stable.

WebXPRT is the lone test where Firefox beats out Google Chrome 73 and there wasn't any benefit to the newer releases.

With Basemark, Firefox is still a great deal behind Chrome.

The MotionMark benchmark with it being focused on the graphics performance is a benchmark where WebRender is stressed and does pay off albeit still doesn't make it as fast as Google Chrome.

There wasn't much difference out of the Speedometer web browser benchmark.

Lastly is a look at the geometric mean of the benchmarks carried out. Personally, as a devout Firefox user going back to the Firebird/Phoenix days, this is sad to see albeit are seeing similar results on other Linux desktop systems too between Chrome and Firefox. If any premium supporters have any other web browser benchmark requests, be sure to let me know.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Desktop News
Xfce's Screensaver Is Now Faster & Smarter About Conserving Power/Resources
A Quick Look At The Firefox 66.0 vs. Chrome 73.0 Performance Benchmarks
MATE 1.22 Released - Inching Towards Wayland Support, Better Systemd Integration
Trinity Desktop R14.0.6 Being Prepared To Let KDE 3 Continue Life In 2019
Google Chrome/Chromium Begins Landing POWER PPC64LE Patches
Xfce Picking Up Support For Color Profiles
Popular News This Week
A Quick Look At The Firefox 66.0 vs. Chrome 73.0 Performance Benchmarks
AFS For Linux 5.1 Would Have Pleased Firefox/SQLite But Was Rejected As Untested Crap
Orbital: A PlayStation 4 Emulator That Is Emulating The PS4's AMD GPU Using Vulkan
Stadia Is Google's Cloud Gaming Service Using Linux, Vulkan & A Custom AMD GPU
Firefox 66 Arrives - Blocks Auto-Playing Sounds, Hides Title Bar By Default For Linux
NVIDIA Shows Off Quake II Path-Traced Using Vulkan RTX/Ray-Tracing