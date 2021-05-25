Chrome 91 Released With Gravity Sensor API, JSON Modules, WebAssembly SIMD
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 25 May 2021 at 03:42 PM EDT. 2 Comments
Google has released Chrome 91 as a rather exciting feature update to their open-source, cross-platform web browser.

Exciting with Chrome 91 is WebAssembly SIMD support for making use of the system's native SIMD (Single Instruction, Multiple Data) instruction capabilities within WebAssembly while remaining platform independent. WebAssembly SIMD being enabled by default with Chrome 91 should be of big help for performance sensitive WASM.

Chrome 91 also brings a JavaScript GravitySensor API for a 3-axis reading of the gravity force, JSON modules, WebSockets support over HTTP/2, initial support for WebTransport, and other developer additions.

WebTransport is currently available as an Editor's Draft via the W3C on GitHub. WebTransport there is summed up as "to send data to and receive data from servers. It can be used like WebSockets but with support for multiple streams, unidirectional streams, out-of-order delivery, and reliable as well as unreliable transport."

More details on Chrome 91 via the Chrome Release Blog. Additional feature information also available from ChromeStatus.com.

For the developer tool changes with Chrome 91, highlights below.

2 Comments
