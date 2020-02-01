Chrome 81 In Beta With Web NFC, Modern Form Controls

Following last week's release of Chrome 80, Google this week promoted Chrome 81 into their beta channel.
Noticeable for Linux, Windows, and ChromeOS users are modernized form controls while the macOS and Android support is still coming. The form controls should be better looking and integrate better with modern systems. This page offers up an example of the changes.
The Chrome 81 beta also has Near Field Communications (NFC) support for mobile, augmented reality support within the WebXR Device API, various CSS additions, WebRTC improvements, removal of TLS 1.0/1.1, and other web developer additions.
More details on the Chrome 81 beta changes via the Chromium.org blog and ChromeStatus.com.
Add A Comment