Chrome 76 Released With Flash Blocked By Default
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 30 July 2019 at 06:08 PM EDT. 4 Comments
GOOGLE --
Google today promoted their Chrome 76 web-browser to stable for all supported platforms, including Linux.

The Chrome 76 release isn't the most exciting update in recent times, but is notable for now no longer auto-loading Flash content when Flash is active/available to the browser. It's another step towards eliminating Flash on the web.

Chrome 76 also has support for the "line-break: anywhere" declaration, the WebXR device API for VR, various RTC additions, display locking, and other developer additions.

More details on Chrome 76 stable via the Chrome Releases Blog and ChromeStatus.com.
