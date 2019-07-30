Chrome 76 Released With Flash Blocked By Default

Google today promoted their Chrome 76 web-browser to stable for all supported platforms, including Linux.
The Chrome 76 release isn't the most exciting update in recent times, but is notable for now no longer auto-loading Flash content when Flash is active/available to the browser. It's another step towards eliminating Flash on the web.
Chrome 76 also has support for the "line-break: anywhere" declaration, the WebXR device API for VR, various RTC additions, display locking, and other developer additions.
More details on Chrome 76 stable via the Chrome Releases Blog and ChromeStatus.com.
4 Comments