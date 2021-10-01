CentOS Linux 8 Reaches End-Of-Life

Today is the unfortunate day marking CentOS Linux 8 reaching end-of-life status as a free alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.
It was a year ago CentOS / Red Hat announced their shift in focus on CentOS Stream as being the new upstream of Red Hat Enterprise Linux moving forward. CentOS Stream has been taking shape this year while unfortunately it means the EOL'ing of CentOS Linux 8.
As planned out, today is that EOL date and CentOS Linux 8 is no longer maintained. Last month marked the final rebuild against RHEL 8.5 while no further CentOS Linux 8 updates will be issued.
CentOS encourages CentOS Linux 8 users to shift to CentOS Stream 8 or even there is now the CentOS Stream 9 images for those wanting a more bleeding-edge take. Users can also move to Alma Linux or Rocky Linux as two new alternatives stemming from this EOL plans announced last year. There is also still Oracle Linux and Red Hat has been offering free RHEL licenses to developers and those with small deployments.
Farewell, CentOS Linux 8.
Add A Comment