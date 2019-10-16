Canonical Is At Around 437 Employees, Pulled In $99M While Still Operating At A Loss
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 16 October 2019 at 07:38 PM EDT.
In addition to this week being exciting for the Ubuntu 19.10 release due out on Thursday followed by the kicking off of the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS "Focal Fossa" cycle, Ubuntu maker Canonical coincidentally made their financial statement filings in the UK this week where they are headquartered that gives a fresh look at their financial performance ahead of a possible IPO in the next few years.

Canonical's financial numbers for the period through the end of 2018 are now available, which is a shortened nine month period after changing around their fiscal year to coincide with the end of the calendar year rather than 31 March.

They report their turnover to have increased by four million dollars to $99 million. The headcount grew from 427 to 437 during the period for Canonical Holdings Limited that includes Canonical Group Limited, but Canonical Group itself shrank from 443 to 385 employees. That headcount hasn't shifted too much since letting many go two years ago when they were up around 600 before abandoning Unity 8 development / convergence initiatives and focusing more on their existing profitable areas.

Due to revenue growth and efficiency improvements, their operating loss went from $23 million in the prior year to now $9 million.


Their filing report in full can be read via the UK Companies House.
