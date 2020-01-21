Canonical Gets Into Cloud Gaming & More With Anbox Cloud For Cloud-Based Android Apps/Gaming

Canonical this morning has announced Anbox Cloud for containerized workloads using Google's Android as the guest operating system.
Canonical is advertising Anbox Cloud for enterprises wanting to distribute Android-based applications from the cloud. Interestingly, Canonical is also using Anbox Cloud to talk up "cloud gaming" with Android games but equally so also talking up possibilities for enterprise workloads, software testing, and mobile device virtualization.
Anbox Cloud can support gaming with the necessary graphics support and related infrastructure. Anbox Cloud is able to emulate thousands of Android devices.
Anbox Cloud is built off Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and makes use of LXD containers, MAAS for provisioning, Juju for tooling, and is backed by Canonical's Ubuntu Advantage support program. Anbox Cloud is optimized for Intel-based x86 platforms and Ampere's ARM servers.
In this morning's Ubuntu.com press release it's interesting that it's talked up quite a bit for game streaming services, more so than our original embargoed press release.
More information on this Android cloud via Anbox-Cloud.io.
