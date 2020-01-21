Canonical Gets Into Cloud Gaming & More With Anbox Cloud For Cloud-Based Android Apps/Gaming
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 21 January 2020 at 06:48 AM EST. 3 Comments
UBUNTU --
Canonical this morning has announced Anbox Cloud for containerized workloads using Google's Android as the guest operating system.

Canonical is advertising Anbox Cloud for enterprises wanting to distribute Android-based applications from the cloud. Interestingly, Canonical is also using Anbox Cloud to talk up "cloud gaming" with Android games but equally so also talking up possibilities for enterprise workloads, software testing, and mobile device virtualization.

Anbox Cloud can support gaming with the necessary graphics support and related infrastructure. Anbox Cloud is able to emulate thousands of Android devices.

Anbox Cloud is built off Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and makes use of LXD containers, MAAS for provisioning, Juju for tooling, and is backed by Canonical's Ubuntu Advantage support program. Anbox Cloud is optimized for Intel-based x86 platforms and Ampere's ARM servers.

In this morning's Ubuntu.com press release it's interesting that it's talked up quite a bit for game streaming services, more so than our original embargoed press release.

More information on this Android cloud via Anbox-Cloud.io.
3 Comments
Related News
Mir 1.7 Released With Improvements For Running X11 Software
A New Desktop Theme Is Coming For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Unity 8 Desktop On Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Could Take A Year Before Being Usable
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Could Better Support Scanners Compliant With Apple AirScan
With Python 2 EOL'ed, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Moves Along With Its Python 2 Removal
Ubuntu 13.04 vs. Ubuntu 20.04 Development Performance Comparison Without Mitigations
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Obsoletes The Intel Simple Firmware Interface
A New Desktop Theme Is Coming For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Fedora 32 Greenlit For Enabling FSTRIM Support By Default
Linux In 2020 Can Finally Provide Sane Monitoring Of SATA Drive Temperatures
Unity 8 Desktop On Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Could Take A Year Before Being Usable
Git 2.25 Released As Its First Update Of 2020
Intel Ivybridge + Haswell Require Security Mitigation For Graphics Hardware Flaw
Xfce 4.16 Is Making Good Progress On Utilizing GTK3 Client-Side Decorations