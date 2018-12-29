The Gentoo-based Calculate Linux distribution is out with a final release before ringing in the new year.
Calculate Linux 18.12 is now available in its various flavors from the Calculate Linux Desktop powered by KDE Plasma to its different Cinnamon/LXQt/MATE/Xfce spins to the Calculate Linux Directory Server, Calculate Linux Scratch, and Calculate Scratch Server.
Calculate Linux 18.12 adds support for installing to a Btrfs file-system with Zstd compression support, the server spins have been optimized for reduced size, the ISO images are now making use of Zstd compression, the Calculate Utilities have added HiDPI support, there is a graphical tool for printer settings management on Calculate Linux Desktop LXQt, and various installation improvements.
The Calculate Linux 18.12 release is employing the Linux 4.19.9 kernel, KDE Plasma 5.14.3 with KDE Applications 18.08.3, and there are 13,058 binary packages offered to complement what's available through Portage.
More details on Calculate Linux 18.12 from Calculate-Linux.org.
