The CUPS Printing System Lead Developer Has Left Apple, Begins Developing "LPrint"

More than a decade after Apple acquired the CUPS source-code and its lead developer, that developer, Michael Sweet, recently parted ways with Apple.
Just before Christmas was an announcement by CUPS lead developer Michael Sweet that he left Apple and will be taking a break and then plans to begin forming a new business with his wife.
During his tenure at Apple, there were many CUPS improvements: much better network printing support, basic 3D printer support, IPP Everywhere, and more.
Back in 2017 though is when Apple decided CUPS would no longer be GPL licensed but they migrated to the Apache 2.0 license. Just last August came CUPS 2.3 with that licensing change and the print server's first release in three years.
Already since leaving Apple, this month Sweet went on to announce LPrint as a new label printer software package for Linux and macOS. LPrint is a print spooler designed for label printing on hardware like Dymo label makers. Already he's been quickly advancing LPrint with a v1.0 release on the horizon soon.
10 Comments