Blender 3.0 Likely Delayed 2 Months For Post-Lockdown Breather, Cycles X Might Land
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 16 June 2021 at 02:41 PM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
The wildly successful Blender 3D open-source modeling software has been working hard towards its Blender 3.0 release but will likely now be proactively delayed to allow developers more time to relax with COVID-19 lockdowns/restrictions loosening, the possibility of developer meetups pre-3.0, and letting more changes flow into this big feature release.

Blender Foundation chairman and CEO of the Blender Institute, Tom Roosendaal, shared that Blender 3.0 will likely be delayed by two months. Rather than trying to get Blender 3.0 in late summer, they now are going to try targeting late October.

With COVID-19 related restrictions loosening and more developers interested in meet-ups that can be made in-person while Blender 3.0 is on the final stretch, the consensus among the core developers is to slide the release two months further out. This would also allow developers to be more relaxed and possibly holidays heading out of the pandemic.

The good news out of this is with such a delay, it's likely the ongoing "Cycles X" work will hopefully land in time for the Blender 3.0 release in October. We'll see what other features might manage to squeeze into this 3.0 release with the extra time.
Add A Comment
Related News
GravityMark Launches As Cross-API Graphics Benchmark From Former Unigine Dev
Git 2.32 Released With Numerous Improvements
GRUB Adds Backup/Restore Safeguard, Support For Going Beyond Year 2038
Dbus-Broker 29 Released, Says Goodbye To Some Older Kernel Support
Blender 2.93 LTS Released With Big Changes
Fosshost Enters Into Long-Term Partnership With Freenode
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
It Turns Out Windows Unconditionally Reserves The First 1MB Of RAM, Linux Was Just Late To Do So
Linus Torvalds Encourages Kernel Developers & Everyone To Get Vaccinated
helloSystem 0.5 Released For macOS-Inspired FreeBSD Desktop
Intel Releases New CPU Microcode Due To New Security Vulnerabilities (June 2021)
NVIDIA Confirms Plans To Drop "Kepler" GPU Driver Support
Real-Time Support "PREEMPT_RT" For Linux Held Up Due To Lack Of Funding
KDE Plasma 5.22 Released With Much Better Wayland Support, Usability Enhancements
Amazon Working On New Proactive Memory Reclamation For The Linux Kernel