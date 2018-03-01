The Blender 2.8 3D modeling software update isn't even reaching beta until likely the second half of this calendar year, but it's going to be a darn exciting update once it finally ships.The Blender developers have put out a new post highlighting some of the changes currently being worked on for the Blender 2.8 development cycle and there is a lot of significant improvements in store.First of all, Blender 2.8 will require OpenGL 3.3 or newer as a result of some low-level code refactoring to improve the UI rendering, OpenGL offline rendering, multi-window, and other advanced display functionality.

Some of the features being worked on for Blender 2.8 are the EEVEE real-time engine, multi-object editing support, grease pencil support is back with a complete 2D animation pipeline, major changes to the program's viewport, and much more.See Blender.org for more of the current 2.8 highlights.