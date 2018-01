Released this weekend is Binutils 2.30 as the latest collection of these GNU utilities important to the open-source ecosystem.GNU Binutils 2.30 adds support for location views in the DAWRF debug line information, a variety of improvements to the BFD and GOLD linkers (a number of MIPS improvements on the GOLD front), and various other updates to the utilities.The brief Binutils 2.30 change-log can be found via the release announcement today on info-gnu