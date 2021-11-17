Ubuntu Maker Canonical Planning To Vastly Improve Its Documentation

Back in the day Ubuntu's Wiki was a great resource for Linux documentation but less so these days while the Arch Linux Wiki is often viewed as a gold standard for open-source documentation. Canonical though is now hoping to radically improve the documentation for Ubuntu and its other software offerings.Daniele Procida as the Director of Engineering at Canonical since this summer laid out plans for how they plan to dramatically improve their documentation efforts moving forward. Procida commented on their documentation ambitions, "We have embarked on a comprehensive, long-term project to transform documentation. Our aim is to create and maintain technical documentation and documentation practice that will represent a standard of excellence in the industry. We want it to be the best it possibly can be. By “best” we mean documentation that above all else understands, respects, reflects and serves its users’ needs. These are the values that we stand for, that we will express in our work. They are values that we want to become known for."



Ubuntu's current official documentation is at help.ubuntu.com.

This documentation effort is said to be changing fundamentally how everyone works at Canonical and holding documentation to a higher standard. Among their pillars for documentation moving forward are around direction, care, execution and equipment.



Ubuntu's documentation has varied over the years...