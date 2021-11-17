Ubuntu Maker Canonical Planning To Vastly Improve Its Documentation
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 17 November 2021 at 09:00 AM EST. 4 Comments
UBUNTU --
Back in the day Ubuntu's Wiki was a great resource for Linux documentation but less so these days while the Arch Linux Wiki is often viewed as a gold standard for open-source documentation. Canonical though is now hoping to radically improve the documentation for Ubuntu and its other software offerings.

Daniele Procida as the Director of Engineering at Canonical since this summer laid out plans for how they plan to dramatically improve their documentation efforts moving forward. Procida commented on their documentation ambitions, "We have embarked on a comprehensive, long-term project to transform documentation. Our aim is to create and maintain technical documentation and documentation practice that will represent a standard of excellence in the industry. We want it to be the best it possibly can be. By “best” we mean documentation that above all else understands, respects, reflects and serves its users’ needs. These are the values that we stand for, that we will express in our work. They are values that we want to become known for."


Ubuntu's current official documentation is at help.ubuntu.com.


This documentation effort is said to be changing fundamentally how everyone works at Canonical and holding documentation to a higher standard. Among their pillars for documentation moving forward are around direction, care, execution and equipment.


Ubuntu's documentation has varied over the years...


See this blog post for their outline of how they are planning for their documentation-focused future.
4 Comments
Related News
Proof-Of-Concept Work Brings systemd To Ubuntu WSL
Ubuntu Continues Work On Flutter+Dart Written Firmware-Updater Utility
Canonical Begins Offering Ubuntu Images Optimized For Intel CPUs
Canonical Looking For Community Feedback As Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Development Begins
Trying Out Ubuntu's New Flutter+Curtin-Powered Desktop Installer Was Disappointing
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS "Jammy Jellyfish" Begins Development
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Shares New Steam Deck Details, Proton Update Available For Testing
On-Disk Format Changes Ahead To Improve "Painful" Parts Of Btrfs Design
Modernized Zstd Merged Into Linux 5.16 For Much Greater Performance
AMD Releases Updated Zen 3 CPU Microcode (November 2021)
AMD Shares Early Details Of Zen 4 Genoa, Bergamo
BIOS Updates Begin Appearing For New Intel Privilege Escalation Vulnerabilities
RISC-V With Linux 5.16 Enabling Open-Source NVIDIA Driver As Part Of Default Kernel
PipeWire 0.3.40 Released With Better JACK Compatibility