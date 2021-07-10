New Arm Hardware Support In Linux 5.14 From Raspberry Pi 400 To Qualcomm Auto Bits
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 10 July 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
ARM --
Arriving late for the Linux 5.14 merge window that is closing this weekend are all of the Arm SoC and platform changes for this next kernel version.

Among the plethora of Arm hardware support changes to find with Linux 5.14 include:

- Refactoring of the BCM2711 DTSI structure for supporting the Raspberry Pi 400. Yes, the Raspberry Pi 400 should now work with the mainline kernel.

- Rockchip RK3568 SoC support.

- Qualcomm SA8155p automotive platform support.

- DeviceTree support for enabling the Sony Xperia 1/1II and 5/5II.

- Audio support for the NVIDIA Tegra Jetson Xavier NX.

- Support for the Qualcomm-powered Microsoft Surface Duo with SM8150 SoC.

- BananaPi M5 board support.

- Mainlining of the ARM FFA driver as the "Firmware Framework for ARMv8-A" in communicating between the normal and secure worlds.

The full list of all the Arm hardware support changes for Linux 5.14 via the kernel mailing list.
Add A Comment
Related News
ACPI CPPC CPUFreq Will Try Frequency Invariance Again For Linux 5.14
Arm Proposes ASF As Their Framework Building Off Linux's CPUFreq + CPUIdle
Linux 5.14 ARM64 Preps For When Not All The CPU Cores Support 32-bit Execution
Arm Releases ASTC Encoder 3.0 With Even Better Performance
Arm Announces The Cortex-X2 Armv9 Flagship CPU, Cortex-A710, Cortex-A510
Panfrost Open-Source Mali Driver Adding Mediatek MT8183 Support With Linux 5.14
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Steam On Linux Still Tap Dancing Around 0.9% Marketshare
Following NetBSD, DragonFlyBSD Now Has "COVID"
Wine 6.12 Released With More PE Conversion, New Themes
Intel Discrete Graphics On Linux Nearing The Point Of A Working, Accelerated Desktop
OpenZFS 2.1 Released With dRAID, Compatibility Property, Better Performance
Latest Patches Sent Out For Adding Rust Support To The Linux Kernel
Linux Will Keep Core Scheduling Disabled By Default
Darktable 3.6 Released For This Free Alternative To Adobe Lightroom