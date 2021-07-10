Arriving late for the Linux 5.14 merge window that is closing this weekend are all of the Arm SoC and platform changes for this next kernel version.
Among the plethora of Arm hardware support changes to find with Linux 5.14 include:
- Refactoring of the BCM2711 DTSI structure for supporting the Raspberry Pi 400. Yes, the Raspberry Pi 400 should now work with the mainline kernel.
- Rockchip RK3568 SoC support.
- Qualcomm SA8155p automotive platform support.
- DeviceTree support for enabling the Sony Xperia 1/1II and 5/5II.
- Audio support for the NVIDIA Tegra Jetson Xavier NX.
- Support for the Qualcomm-powered Microsoft Surface Duo with SM8150 SoC.
- BananaPi M5 board support.
- Mainlining of the ARM FFA driver as the "Firmware Framework for ARMv8-A" in communicating between the normal and secure worlds.
The full list of all the Arm hardware support changes for Linux 5.14 via the kernel mailing list.
