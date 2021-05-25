Arm Announces The Cortex-X2 Armv9 Flagship CPU, Cortex-A710, Cortex-A510

Arm today announced the Cortex-X2 as their new flagship Armv9 processor design.
The Cortex-X2 was announced by Arm this morning along with the Cortex-A510 as a new Armv9 "little" core design and the Cortex-A710 was also announced as the Cortex-A78 successor.
Arm's flagship Cortex-X2 is said to deliver +30% better performance against the latest Android flagship smartphones and +40% performance against 2020 class mainstream laptop silicon. The Cortex-X2 delivers double-digit IPC improvements, a scalable cluster up to 8x Cortex-X2 cores and 16MB L3 cache, and other improvements.
The Cortex-A710 meanwhile aims for +30% energy efficiency, +10% performance uplift, and up to 2x performance for machine learning workloads. The Cortex-A510 as the company's first Armv9 little CPU design is said to deliver a 35% uplift, 20% energy efficiency improvement, and up to 3x better machine learning performance.
More details on today's Armv9 design announcements can be found at community.arm.com.
3 Comments