Arm Announces The Cortex-X2 Armv9 Flagship CPU, Cortex-A710, Cortex-A510
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 25 May 2021 at 09:06 AM EDT. 3 Comments
ARM --
Arm today announced the Cortex-X2 as their new flagship Armv9 processor design.

The Cortex-X2 was announced by Arm this morning along with the Cortex-A510 as a new Armv9 "little" core design and the Cortex-A710 was also announced as the Cortex-A78 successor.

Arm's flagship Cortex-X2 is said to deliver +30% better performance against the latest Android flagship smartphones and +40% performance against 2020 class mainstream laptop silicon. The Cortex-X2 delivers double-digit IPC improvements, a scalable cluster up to 8x Cortex-X2 cores and 16MB L3 cache, and other improvements.

The Cortex-A710 meanwhile aims for +30% energy efficiency, +10% performance uplift, and up to 2x performance for machine learning workloads. The Cortex-A510 as the company's first Armv9 little CPU design is said to deliver a 35% uplift, 20% energy efficiency improvement, and up to 3x better machine learning performance.

More details on today's Armv9 design announcements can be found at community.arm.com.
3 Comments
