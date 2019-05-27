Arm Announces Cortex-A77 & Mali-G77 Valhall

In addition to AMD announcing their Ryzen 3000 line-up, Arm also used today at Computex 2019 to announce their new Cortex processor as well as a new Mali graphics processor and machine learning chip.
The Arm Cortex-A77 is their newest processor that promises 20% better IPC performance over the A76. The Cortex-A77 is destined for smartphones and laptops while being mostly an incremental upgrade over the A76. More details on the Cortex-A77 via this blog post.
Arm also announced the Mali-G77 GPU as their first "Valhall" architecture product. The Mali-G77 Valhall should deliver 40% better performance over the G76 and 30% better efficiency. The Mali-G77 should also deliver 60% better machine learning performance. The Valhall architecture has a simplified scalar ISA, a new super-scalar engine, and reworked data structures designed around modern APIs like Vulkan.
Add A Comment