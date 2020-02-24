Arch Linux Announces New Project Leader

Aaron Griffin is stepping down as the Arch Linux Project Leader, who has led the distribution since 2007 where under his tenure Arch Linux boomed in popularity. With him stepping away due to minimal time to invest in the project, a process for selecting a new leader has formed.
The Arch Linux staff has formed a new process for determining future leaders by the staff voting for new leaders. The Arch Linux Project leader will hold two year terms moving forward.
The newly-elected Arch Linux Project Leader based upon the staff voting is Levente Polyak. Levente Polyak has been a long time Arch Linux developer and part of the project's security team.
More details on this change in leadership for Arch Linux can be found at ArchLinux.org.
17 Comments