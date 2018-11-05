Apple's New Hardware With The T2 Security Chip Will Currently Block Linux From Booting
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 5 November 2018 at 09:04 AM EST. 27 Comments
HARDWARE --
Apple's MacBook Pro laptops have become increasingly unfriendly with Linux in recent years while their Mac Mini computers have generally continued working out okay with most Linux distributions due to not having to worry about multiple GPUs, keyboards/touchpads, and other Apple hardware that often proves problematic with the Linux kernel. But now with the latest Mac Mini systems employing Apple's T2 security chip, they took are likely to crush any Linux dreams.

At least until further notice, these new Apple systems sporting the T2 chip will not be able to boot Linux operating systems. Apple's T2 security chip being embedded into their newest products provides a secure enclave, APFS storage encryption, UEFI Secure Boot validation, Touch ID handling, a hardware microphone disconnect on lid close, and other security tasks. The T2 restricts the boot process quite a bit and verifies each step of the process using crypto keys signed by Apple.


Apple Mac Minis used to work fine on Linux, but that appears to no longer be the case... Or for any other Apple hardware with the T2 security chip enabled.


By default, Microsoft Windows isn't even bootable on the new Apple systems until enabling support for Windows via the Boot Camp Assistant macOS software. The Boot Camp Assistant will install the Windows Production CA 2011 certificate that is used to authenticate Microsoft bootloaders. But this doesn't setup the Microsoft-approved UEFI certificate that allows verification of code by Microsoft partners, including what is used for signing Linux distributions wishing to have UEFI SecureBoot support for Windows PCs.

Apple's T2 documentation makes it clear and explicitly mentions Linux:
NOTE: There is currently no trust provided for the the Microsoft Corporation UEFI CA 2011, which would allow verification of code signed by Microsoft partners. This UEFI CA is commonly used to verify the authenticity of bootloaders for other operating systems such as Linux variants.

In other words, until Apple decides to add this certificate or the T2 chip otherwise is cracked so it could be fully disabled or allowed to load arbitrary keys, good luck even being able to boot Linux distributions on the new Apple hardware.
27 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Hands On With The Most Open-Source, High-Performance System For 2018
An All-In-One Water Cooling Setup That Can Be Controlled Under Linux
Samsung 860 EVO 2TB SSD - A Great Drive For A Growing Steam Linux Game Collection
Endless Computers Introducing $299 "Hack" Laptop To Teach Kids To Code
SiFive Unleashes New 7-Series RISC-V Cores With Better Performance
Linux Kernel Developers Begin Figuring Out Vendor-Specific RISC-V Code
Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Is Now VLA-Free: A Win For Security, Less Overhead & Better For Clang
NVIDIA RTX, AMD On Linux & Distro Performance Dominated Linux Discussions In October
Linus Torvalds Shows His New Polite Side While Pointing Out Bad Kernel Code
EA SEED's Halcyon R&D Engine Experimenting With Vulkan & Linux Support
The D Language Front-End Finally Merged Into GCC 9
An Open Letter To Solus From Its Founder Ikey Doherty