Apache Software Foundation Saw Assigned CVEs Up 24%, Security Issues Up 53% For 2020
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 25 January 2021 at 09:07 AM EST. 3 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
The Apache Software Foundation that oversees 340+ Apache projects saw a measurable rise in security related issues during the course of 2020.

In publishing their 2020 security report, the Apache Software Foundation found that during the past calendar year the number of security email threads they were involved with was up 53% compared to 2019, the number of security vulnerabilities up 13% compared to the year prior, and the number of assigned CVEs was up 24%.

"Apache Software Foundation projects are highly diverse and independent. They have different languages, communities, management, and security models. However one of the things every project has in common is a consistent process for how reported security issues are handled. The ASF Security Committee works closely with the project teams, communities, and reporters to ensure that issues get handled quickly and correctly. This responsible oversight is a principle of The Apache Way and helps ensure Apache software is stable and can be trusted."

More details for those interested can be found on the Apache.org blog.
3 Comments
Related News
Apple M1 Open-Source GPU Bring-Up Sees An Early Triangle
Apache Superset Reaches Top-Level Status For Big Data Visualizations
Some Linux/Open-Source Letdowns Last For Years
Darktable 3.4 Released For Leading Open-Source RAW Photography Software
CUPS' Founder Releases PAPPL 1.0 As Modern Printer Application Framework
Webboot Is Becoming Quite Useful For Quickly/Easily Booting ISOs From The Web
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Pyston 2.1 Is Blowing Past Python 3.8/3.9 Performance
Linux 5.12 Set To See Support For The Nintendo 64
Red Hat Announces No-Cost RHEL For Small Production Environments
FreeBSD Continues Work On Ridding Its Base Of GPL-Licensed Software
Better Microsoft Surface Support Is On The Way With Linux 5.12
Corellium Posts Very Early Linux Port To Apple M1 Macs
Vulkan Wayland Compositors Are Nearing Reality
Wine Developers Are Working On A New Linux Kernel Sync API To Succeed ESYNC/FSYNC