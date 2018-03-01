Bootlin Making Progress On Their Open-Source Allwinner VPU Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 24 March 2018 at 07:28 AM EDT.
Bootlin (formerly Free Electrons) continues making progress on their goal to have working and upstream open-source video encode/decode support for the Allwinner VPU.

It's now twelve weeks that Bootlin has been working on this effort to provide open-source driver support for Allwinner's VPU, which they are doing after raising €31,612 on Kickstarter for this effort. The results are now starting to show with sharing this picture in their latest weekly update:


Allwinner VPU progress, courtesy of Bootlin.


Now that they got NV12-based tiled format support in place as their most recent accomplishment, they now have the right coloring and picture on the screen from their VPU. Scaling is also now working.

The VPU patches are still a work-in-progress and they are also dealing with some complexities of the X11 display stack but note that things should be easier in the Wayland world. Bootlin's Paul Kocialkowski has also begun working on DMA-BUF support as another step towards getting decent VPU performance.

Those with Allwinner hardware and wanting to see the latest progress on this open-source VPU driver work, stop by Bootlin.com for all the details.
