Bootlin Making Progress On Their Open-Source Allwinner VPU Support

Bootlin (formerly Free Electrons) continues making progress on their goal to have working and upstream open-source video encode/decode support for the Allwinner VPU.It's now twelve weeks that Bootlin has been working on this effort to provide open-source driver support for Allwinner's VPU, which they are doing after raising €31,612 on Kickstarter for this effort. The results are now starting to show with sharing this picture in their latest weekly update:



Allwinner VPU progress, courtesy of Bootlin.