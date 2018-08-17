Qualcomm Adreno 600 Series Support Submitted For Linux 4.19
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 17 August 2018 at 05:39 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Following the main DRM features update for Linux 4.19, a secondary pull request has now been submitted that offers up the nine thousand lines of code for bringing up the Adreno 600 series support for supporting the very latest Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs.

Last week Freedreno/MSM founder and maintainer Rob Clark proposed getting A6xx support into Linux 4.19 after this Direct Rendering Manager code has been reviewed and revised for months on mailing lists. These code contributions in part come from Qualcomm / Code Aurora and there are also Google developers working on it too, including the bring-up of A6xx support within the Freedreno Gallium3D driver. This A6xx device support is good enough for running various OpenGL test cases and other basic code. The Adreno 600 series hardware can be found in Snapdragon SoCs like the new Snapdragon 845, 730, and others.

Getting this Adreno 600 series open-source driver support squared away is exciting given the prospects of seeing some interesting ARM-based laptops using Qualcomm hardware on the horizon. Overall, Freedreno/MSM continues to be one of the best open-source ARM graphics drivers and the latest Snapdragon SoCs being quite performant capable.

This Adreno 600 series support awaiting merging for Linux 4.19 can be found via this pull request.
