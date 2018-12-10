Adiantum File-System Encryption Support Ready For Linux 4.21
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 10 December 2018 at 09:48 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Adiantum, Google's newly developed crypto algorithm to replace their planned use of the controversial Speck, is read to begin providing speedy file-system encryption support for low-end devices with the upcoming Linux 4.21 merge window.

Adiantum is intended to be eventually used by low-end Android Go devices where their limited SoCs don't provide any hardware crypto extensions. As covered back in November, Adiantum was added to the Linux kernel's crypto subsystem is staging it ahead of Linux 4.21.

Besides the Adiantum implementation in the cryptography area, Adiantum has now been added to fscrypt -- the file-system encryption framework. Fscrypt is the file-system encryption code utilized in turn currently by the EXT4 and F2FS file-systems. Fscrypt up to now has supported AES-256-XTS and AES-128-CBC for file contents and AES-256-CTS-CBS/AES-128-CTS-CBC for filenames while now Adiantum is supported for encrypting both file contents and their names.

On low-end ARM hardware like the A7, Adiantum should be about four times faster than AES-256-XTS while data decryption is about five times faster. Adiantum builds off XChaCha12.

The Adiantum Fscrypt code is currently staged in its tree until the Linux 4.21 merge window opens up around Christmas.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
The "EXT4 Corruption Issue" Has Been Fixed In Linux 4.20, Backport Pending To 4.19
It's Looking Like The EXT4 Corruption Issue On Linux 4.19 Is Caused By BLK-MQ
Bcachefs File-System Might Be In Shape For Upstreaming In The Linux Kernel In 2019
Bcachefs Working Towards Online Fsck, Faster Mount Times
Some Users Have Been Hitting EXT4 File-System Corruption On Linux 4.19
Linux File-Systems Keeps Getting Better, But More Improvements Are Sought
Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Makes PhysX Open-Source
It's Looking Like The EXT4 Corruption Issue On Linux 4.19 Is Caused By BLK-MQ
Steam Linux Usage Hit 0.80% During November
Bcachefs File-System Might Be In Shape For Upstreaming In The Linux Kernel In 2019
The Radeon RX 590 Is Finally Running Strong On Linux
Microsoft Makes Open-Source Windows Forms, WinUI, WPF