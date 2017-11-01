An Activision Developer Is Talking At The Open-Source Summit... About Kafka Tuning
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Events on 29 August 2018 at 07:28 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX EVENTS --
At this week's Open-Source Summit in Vancouver is a presentation by an Activision developer talking about Call of Duty performance but sadly it's not what may come to mind.

Activision sadly isn't doing a native Linux port of their popular Call of Duty game series but rather is talking about it at the Open-Source Summit in regards to building extendable data pipelines. Yeah, I got excited too when seeing "Activision" and "Call of Duty" at this week's Linux Foundation event but it's just in regards to their back-end infrastructure.


From this week's slide deck... It's certainly not what we expected when seeing Activision at the Linux Foundation 2018 Open-Source Summit.


Activision is making use of the Apache Kafka as part of their back-end server infrastructure for the Call of Duty games and more. Kafka is the distributed streaming platform for building real-time data pipelines that can scale horizontally and is fault-tolerant.

The presentation by Activision's Yaroslav Tkachenko shares tuning / best practices and other recommendations. The presentation is being held tomorrow (30 August) in Vancouver but for those interested in Kafka, the PDF slide deck is already available.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Events News
Tencent Joins The Linux Foundation, Open-Sources Projects
All Systems Go! 2018 Conference Announced For The End Of September
IWOCL OpenCL 2018 Videos Start Appearing Online
Embedded Linux Conference 2018 Wraps Up In Portland
WineConf 2018 Is Happening In The Hague, Celebrating 25 Years Of Wine
A Recap Of The Many Interesting Presentations At FOSDEM 2018
Popular News This Week
Valve Rolls Out Wine-based "Proton" For Running Windows Games On Linux
Linus Torvalds On Linux 4.19: "This Merge Window Has Been Horrible"
A Global Switch To Kill Linux's CPU Spectre/Meltdown Workarounds?
Valve Offers Up Proton Beta For Testing Steam Play Enhancements
Intel Clears Up Microcode Licensing Controversy - Simpler License, Allows Benchmarking
Feral Teasing New Linux/macOS Port; Feral Interactive Has A New Shareholder