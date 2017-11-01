Activision sadly isn't doing a native Linux port of their popular Call of Duty game series but rather is talking about it at the Open-Source Summit in regards to building extendable data pipelines. Yeah, I got excited too when seeing "Activision" and "Call of Duty" at this week's Linux Foundation event but it's just in regards to their back-end infrastructure.
From this week's slide deck... It's certainly not what we expected when seeing Activision at the Linux Foundation 2018 Open-Source Summit.
Activision is making use of the Apache Kafka as part of their back-end server infrastructure for the Call of Duty games and more. Kafka is the distributed streaming platform for building real-time data pipelines that can scale horizontally and is fault-tolerant.
The presentation by Activision's Yaroslav Tkachenko shares tuning / best practices and other recommendations. The presentation is being held tomorrow (30 August) in Vancouver but for those interested in Kafka, the PDF slide deck is already available.