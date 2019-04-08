The Rapid Progress Of The AV1 Video Format Over The Past Year
Mozilla presented at the NAB Streaming Summit last week over the state of the royalty-free AV1 video format aiming to compete with H.265/HEVC and succeeding VP9 for open-source use-cases.

In particular, a lot of AV1 progress was made over the past year compared to when the bitstream wasn't finalized, poor encoder performance, lack of AV1 support, and slow adoption. 2018 also brought the introduction of the Dav1d AV1 video decoder, more members joining the AOMedia Foundation, and other advancements.

Mozilla's Nathan Egge concluded this year's NAB 2019 presentation with "AV1 adoption is happening, and faster than we expected last year."

Those looking for a recap of the AV1 work over the past year and the current state can see this PDF slide deck.
