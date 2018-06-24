Another Older ASUS Board Now Works With Coreboot, Can Be Found Refurbished $50~70
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 24 June 2018 at 06:53 AM EDT. 2 Comments
COREBOOT --
The ASUS P8H61-M PRO is now the latest motherboard working with mainline Coreboot.

Landing in Coreboot this weekend is support for the P8H61-M PRO. The P8H61-M PRO with the H61 B3 revision chipset dates back to the original Sandy Bridge LGA-1155 days. This ASUS board is a micro-ATX design with USB 3.0, SATA 6Gb/s, and the various other usual ASUS extras.

With the Coreboot port done by Angel Pons, this board can now be freed down to the BIOS though there are known issues around booting from drives connected to the AM1061 controller and SATA drives with TianoCore as the Coreboot payload, but the GRUB payload works fine.


If by chance you happen to have one of these old motherboards around, details on its Coreboot support can be found here. Or if you are looking for a cheap motherboard to experiment with Coreboot, this board refurbished can be found from various Internet retailers for $50~70 USD.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Coreboot News
Coreboot Now Supports Directly Booting To A Linux Kernel FIT Image
Coreboot Picks Up Support For Another Eight Year Old Intel Motherboard
Coreboot 4.8 Released With 17 New Motherboards Supported
HP Elitebook 8770w Ported To Coreboot, But Need To Disassemble The Laptop For Flashing
Purism's Librem 15 v2 Laptop Now Supported By Mainline Coreboot
Coreboot Picks Up Support For Two Open Compute Project Boards
Popular News This Week
Features That Didn't Make It For The Mainline Linux 4.18 Kernel
Some Of The Early Ideas For Intel's New FreeBSD Improvement Effort
Zapcc Caching C++ Compiler Open-Sourced
A Complete Look At Spectre V1/V2/V4 & Meltdown
OpenBSD Disabling SMT / Hyper Threading Due To Security Concerns
Xfdesktop 4.13.2 Released As Another Step Towards Xfce 4.14