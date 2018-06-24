Another Older ASUS Board Now Works With Coreboot, Can Be Found Refurbished $50~70

The ASUS P8H61-M PRO is now the latest motherboard working with mainline Coreboot.Landing in Coreboot this weekend is support for the P8H61-M PRO. The P8H61-M PRO with the H61 B3 revision chipset dates back to the original Sandy Bridge LGA-1155 days. This ASUS board is a micro-ATX design with USB 3.0, SATA 6Gb/s, and the various other usual ASUS extras.With the Coreboot port done by Angel Pons, this board can now be freed down to the BIOS though there are known issues around booting from drives connected to the AM1061 controller and SATA drives with TianoCore as the Coreboot payload, but the GRUB payload works fine.

If by chance you happen to have one of these old motherboards around, details on its Coreboot support can be found here . Or if you are looking for a cheap motherboard to experiment with Coreboot, this board refurbished can be found from various Internet retailers for $50~70 USD.