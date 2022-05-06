AOMedia's "AVM" Repository Serves As Reference Implementation For Eventual AV1 Successor
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 6 May 2022 at 07:58 AM EDT. 1 Comment
The Alliance for Open Media already has a public repository serving as the reference software implementation for "AVM" as the AOM Video Model as the next-generation codec from this alliance responsible for the excellent AV1.

A Phoronix reader pointed out to me that AOMedia now has a public repository for AVM. I haven't seen this mentioned elsewhere yet but it's the real deal and is the work-in-progress software implementation for what will eventually be the planned successor to AV1.

The AVM Git repository carries a description of "AVM (AOM Video Model) is the reference software for next codec from Alliance for Open Media."


The AVM repository has been seeing a lot of contributions from Google engineers in particular.

Going back to at least 2020 we've known that "AV2" has been in research and development for eventually succeeding AV1. We'll see ultimately if the next industry codec from the Alliance for Open Media is called AV2, AVM, or something else. In any event it will still likely be quite some time before their next-gen royalty-free video codec is ready and with AV1 hardware encode/decode still taking flight.

Those interested in checking out this early progress, far from finalized work on "AVM" can see this GitLab repository for the real-time work being done on the software implementation to AOMedia's next-generation video codec.
1 Comment
