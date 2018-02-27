AMDVLK Vulkan Driver Updated With Better Vega Support, VR Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 27 February 2018 at 06:05 AM EST. 5 Comments
The AMD developers working on their official, cross-platform "AMDVLK" Vulkan driver code have just pushed out another batch of changes to their open-source code repository.

Sticking out of the changes for this latest code drop is much better GFX9/Vega support. There is now complete geometry shader and tessellation support for this latest generation of AMD graphics processors. The Vulkan CTS (Conformance Test Suite) failures for Radeon RX Vega GPUs has also been addressed.

This weekly-ish code update to AMDVLK also includes enabling of the VK_EXT_depth_range_unrestricted extension, a fix for a VR compositor startup crash issue, fixing random failures with AMD_buffer_marker tests, some efficiency improvements in the PAL and LLPC code, and other code improvements.

Instructions on building the AMDVLK Vulkan driver for Radeon Linux systems from Git can be found via this GitHub repository.
