AMDVLK 2021.Q3.5 Released With Radeon RX 6600 XT Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 24 August 2021 at 04:56 AM EDT. 4 Comments
AMDVLK 2021.Q3.5 is out as the newest snapshot for this open-source AMD Radeon Vulkan Linux driver.

AMDVLK 2021.Q3.5 adds Navi 23 GPU support, adds a setting to override the bin size calculation, and fixes additional Vulkan CTS failures.

The Navi 23 support is for the Radeon RX 6600 XT that launched earlier this month. The Mesa RADV driver and packaged Radeon Software for Linux Vulkan drivers have already supported this new RDNA2 GPU while AMDVLK has been late to the party in supporting this mid-range graphics card. Thankfully today that changed with this new AMDVLK code drop.


That's it for today's AMDVLK 2021.Q3.5 update, which can be downloaded via GitHub both in source form as well as Ubuntu LTS and RHEL/CentOS binaries.
