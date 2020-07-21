AMDVLK 2020.Q3.1 Vulkan Driver Brings More Performance Tuning
21 July 2020
AMD has just issued their first new open-source AMDVLK Vulkan driver release in several weeks.

AMDVLK 2020.Q3.1 is now shipping as their first tagged open-source Vulkan driver snapshot of the third quarter. Exciting with this update are several performance optimizations / tuning improvements. The Talos Principle, Doom: Eternal, and Mad Max have all seen focused performance tuning work while other titles may indirectly benefit as well.

VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state is also now supported by the AMDVLK driver, which is the extension that introduces more dynamic state for applications to reduce the number of pipeline state objects up for compiling and binding. The RADV Radeon Vulkan driver has already supported this extension and is important for DXVK, OpenGL on Vulkan, and other similar projects.

AMDVLK 2020.Q3.1 rebuilds against the Vulkan 1.2.145 headers. Source downloads along with Vulkan driver builds for RHEL and Ubuntu can be found via GitHub.

A fresh RADV, AMDVLK, and AMDGPU-PRO driver comparison will be coming up later this month with Mesa 20.2 branching in just about one week's time where RADV is now using ACO by default.
