The First AMDVLK Code Drop Of 2019 Rolls Out With New Vulkan Driver Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 7 January 2019 at 10:18 AM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON --
AMD developers maintaining the open-source AMDVLK Vulkan driver that is derived from the same cross-platform code-base of their proprietary Vulkan Windows/Linux driver has seen its first code push of the new year.

Due to the holidays, it's been nearly one month since the last AMDVLK open-source code drop. As such, this morning's AMDVLK update is fairly big:

- Updates against Vulkan 1.1.96.

- Adds GPU memory references to software compositing images.

- Code cleanups to the barrier handling.

- A wide variety of fixes to the PAL (Platform Abstraction Layer) code.

- AMDVLK's LLVM Pipeline Compiler (LPC) was also updated with many fixes, 16-bit and 64-bit data support to transform feedback and other optimization work.

Details on building AMDVLK for Linux distributions can be found via GitHub, assuming you prefer this driver over the more common Mesa RADV Vulkan driver.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
New Radeon Vega IDs & Fixes Land Ahead Of Linux 4.21-rc1
It Turns Out AMDGPU KFD Compute Support Can Work On 64-bit ARM
A Lot Of AMDGPU DC Fixes, New VegaM PCI ID Line Up For Linux 4.21
Mesa RadeonSI Lands FreeSync / Adaptive-Sync Support That Pair With Linux 4.21
The xf86-video-ati X.Org Driver Receives Some EOY Updates Ported From AMDGPU
AMD Working On Making It Easier To Build & Install Radeon Open Compute (ROCm)
Popular News This Week
From The Linux Perspective: What I Am Most Looking Forward To In 2019
Open-Source / Linux Letdowns For 2018
Canonical Pulled In $110 Million, Down To ~440 Employees During Their Last Fiscal Year
Linus Torvalds' New Helper Is Working Out Well For Linux 4.21
GhostBSD 18.12 Released As A Polished FreeBSD OS With MATE Desktop
Intel Linux Graphics Driver Developers Working On More Efficient Display Presentation For GVT