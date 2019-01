The First AMDVLK Code Drop Of 2019 Rolls Out With New Vulkan Driver Features

AMD developers maintaining the open-source AMDVLK Vulkan driver that is derived from the same cross-platform code-base of their proprietary Vulkan Windows/Linux driver has seen its first code push of the new year.Due to the holidays, it's been nearly one month since the last AMDVLK open-source code drop. As such, this morning's AMDVLK update is fairly big:- Updates against Vulkan 1.1.96.- Adds GPU memory references to software compositing images.- Code cleanups to the barrier handling.- A wide variety of fixes to the PAL (Platform Abstraction Layer) code.- AMDVLK's LLVM Pipeline Compiler (LPC) was also updated with many fixes, 16-bit and 64-bit data support to transform feedback and other optimization work.Details on building AMDVLK for Linux distributions can be found via GitHub , assuming you prefer this driver over the more common Mesa RADV Vulkan driver.