The First AMDVLK Code Drop Of 2019 Rolls Out With New Vulkan Driver Features

AMD developers maintaining the open-source AMDVLK Vulkan driver that is derived from the same cross-platform code-base of their proprietary Vulkan Windows/Linux driver has seen its first code push of the new year.
Due to the holidays, it's been nearly one month since the last AMDVLK open-source code drop. As such, this morning's AMDVLK update is fairly big:
- Updates against Vulkan 1.1.96.
- Adds GPU memory references to software compositing images.
- Code cleanups to the barrier handling.
- A wide variety of fixes to the PAL (Platform Abstraction Layer) code.
- AMDVLK's LLVM Pipeline Compiler (LPC) was also updated with many fixes, 16-bit and 64-bit data support to transform feedback and other optimization work.
Details on building AMDVLK for Linux distributions can be found via GitHub, assuming you prefer this driver over the more common Mesa RADV Vulkan driver.
