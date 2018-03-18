AMDKFD GPUVM Support Updated For Discrete Radeon GPUs, Adds Userptr Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 18 March 2018 at 08:05 AM EDT. 1 Comment
RADEON --
Unfortunately the AMDKFD GPUVM support for discrete GPUs isn't looking like it will make it for the Linux 4.17 kernel cycle.

This past week brought the AMDKFD updates for DRM-Next, a.k.a. Linux 4.17. While it has much of the discrete GPU support landing that we have long been looking forward to seeing in the mainline kernel in order to run ROCm OpenCL out-of-the-box, unfortunately, the GPUVM support wasn't part of that pull. The GPUVM support for discrete Radeon GPUs was still being discussed and not ready for pulling.

Felix Kuehling of AMD has now sent out a new patch series for testing with this "KFD GPUVM support for dGPUs". The code is now up to its fourth revision and has addressed feedback raised by other developers. Unfortunately though with the DRM-Next feature window quickly ending for Linux 4.17, it's looking uncertain that this code would land for the next kernel release.

This patch series also now adds Userptr support too for this AMDKFD driver. Userptr as a reminder is the user pointer support that allows turning a memory pointer supplied by user-space into a buffer object for Direct Rendering Manager drivers. AMDGPU has already supported Userptr while now the AMDKFD driver does too.

These latest AMDKFD patches for those wanting to test it for open-source Radeon graphics card compute support can find them via amd-gfx.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
Linux 4.17 To Enable AMDGPU DC By Default For All Supported GPUs
AMDGPU / ATI 18.0.1 X.Org DDX Driver Releases, Fixes Infinite Loop & Crashes
The Big AMDKFD Change Set For Linux 4.17 Has Been Submitted
AMDGPU Has More WattMan Improvements & Power Profiling For Linux 4.17
Many AMDGPU DC Fixes Heading Into Linux 4.16
AMDVLK Open-Source Radeon Driver Arrives With Vulkan 1.1 Support
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.17 Will Be Another Exciting Kernel Cycle
GNOME 3.28 Is Being Released This Next Week With Many Features & Improvements
AMD Secure Processor & Ryzen Chipsets Reportedly Vulnerable To Exploit
Benchmarks Of Russia's "Baikal" MIPS-Based Processors, Running Debian Linux
Intel Open-Sources Sound Firmware, Pushing For More Open Firmware
Some Windows Server 2016 vs. Linux Network Benchmarks