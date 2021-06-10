The AMD Radeon kernel graphics driver code for Linux 5.14 has already seen a number of features and improvements queue in DRM-Next. The exciting bits so far for Linux 5.14 on the red side include more Aldebaran accelerator bring-up work, HMM SVM support, PCI Express ASPM being enabled by default for relevant GPUs, TMZ support for Renoir, Van Gogh APU updates, Beige Goby support, GPU hot unplug support, AMD Smart Shift support for laptops, 16 bpc support for use by their Vulkan drivers, and a lot of smaller changes.
Within today's potentially final feature pull request, AMDGPU has ready Yellow Carp as the newest RDNA2 GPU. AMD published their initial Yellow Carp hardware enablement driver code earlier this month and it's ready to be introduced in Linux 5.14 in continuing the recent trend of providing launch day open-source AMD GPU support in the mainline kernel.
AMD's Linux catered codenames for volleying early hardware bring-up for their GPUs continue to involve an X11 color followed by a fish species.
Besides having Yellow Carp support, there are SR-IOV fixes, updates to the new Smart Shift support, GPUVM TLB flushing changes, cleanups for BACO (Bus Active, Chip Off), various DC display code fixes and improvements, and a variety of other internal code clean-ups/changes.
The full list of AMDGPU changes heading to Linux 5.14 with this pull by way of DRM-Next can be found with this pull request.