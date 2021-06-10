AMD Has Yellow Carp Ready For Linux 5.14, More Smart Shift Updates + Display Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 10 June 2021 at 09:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
Along with Intel having wrapped up their graphics driver feature work for Linux 5.14, AMD sent in another pull request too with more feature code they have ready for their AMDGPU kernel driver in 5.14 and will likely be their last major pull for this cycle too.

The AMD Radeon kernel graphics driver code for Linux 5.14 has already seen a number of features and improvements queue in DRM-Next. The exciting bits so far for Linux 5.14 on the red side include more Aldebaran accelerator bring-up work, HMM SVM support, PCI Express ASPM being enabled by default for relevant GPUs, TMZ support for Renoir, Van Gogh APU updates, Beige Goby support, GPU hot unplug support, AMD Smart Shift support for laptops, 16 bpc support for use by their Vulkan drivers, and a lot of smaller changes.

Within today's potentially final feature pull request, AMDGPU has ready Yellow Carp as the newest RDNA2 GPU. AMD published their initial Yellow Carp hardware enablement driver code earlier this month and it's ready to be introduced in Linux 5.14 in continuing the recent trend of providing launch day open-source AMD GPU support in the mainline kernel.


AMD's Linux catered codenames for volleying early hardware bring-up for their GPUs continue to involve an X11 color followed by a fish species.


Besides having Yellow Carp support, there are SR-IOV fixes, updates to the new Smart Shift support, GPUVM TLB flushing changes, cleanups for BACO (Bus Active, Chip Off), various DC display code fixes and improvements, and a variety of other internal code clean-ups/changes.

The full list of AMDGPU changes heading to Linux 5.14 with this pull by way of DRM-Next can be found with this pull request.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD Releases AOMP 13.0-3 For Their Latest Radeon OpenMP Offload Compiler
AMD Announces The Radeon PRO W6000 Series - RDNA2 Workstation GPUs
AMD Teasing 8 June Launch Event For New Radeon Card
AMD Queues More Beige Goby Bring-Up, 16bpc Format For Vulkan, Smart Shift For Linux 5.14
AMD Sends Out Linux Support Patches For "Yellow Carp" GPU
Experimental RADV Code Allows Vulkan Ray-Tracing On Older AMD GPUs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux x86/x86_64 Will Now Always Reserve The First 1MB Of RAM
It Turns Out Windows Unconditionally Reserves The First 1MB Of RAM, Linux Was Just Late To Do So
-O3 Compiler Optimization Level Still Deemed Too Unsafe For The Linux Kernel
GNOME's Need To Broaden Its Audience For Greater Impact & Funding
GCC To No Longer Require Copyright Assignment To The Free Software Foundation
Git 2.32 Released With Numerous Improvements
Linux's USB Audio Driver Aims For Latency Reduction
OBS Studio 27.0 Released With Undo/Redo, Wayland Support