AMDGPU's Scheduler Might Get Picked Up By Other DRM Drivers
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 1 December 2017 at 12:12 PM EST. 9 Comments
One of the benefits of open-source software is the ability for code re-use by other projects and that may now happen with the AMDGPU kernel driver's scheduler.

Prominent Etnaviv driver developer Lucas Stach who has long been working on this open-source reverse-engineered Vivante graphics driver is looking to make use of the AMDGPU DRM scheduler. This scheduler is responsible for scheduling command submissions, supports scheduling priorities, and other related functionality.

Stach refers to AMDGPU's scheduler as "marvelous" and is looking to restructure that code so it can be usable by the other Direct Rendering Manager drivers.

With two patches sent out today, the AMDGPU scheduler that comes in at a few hundred lines of code would be punted out into a common drivers/gpu/drm/scheduler directory to make it easier for re-use by others and then referring to it as DRM_SCHED as the new Kconfig switch. The code also drops the "amd_" prefixes for the scheduler calls in favor of just the "drm_" moniker.

Stach has prototype patches for Etnaviv DRM to use this scheduler, but he's letting them mature more before sending them out for review.
