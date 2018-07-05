More AMDGPU DRM Updates Sent In For The Linux 4.19 Kernel, Possible Power Savings
Towards the end of June an initial batch of AMDGPU updates were sent in to DRM-Next for targeting the Linux 4.19 kernel. Now a second round of updates have been submitted of the AMDGPU/Radeon kernel for this next kernel series.

This latest round of feature updates include making use of DRM core PCI Express (PCI-E) functionality rather than duplicating this PCI-E Gen/Lanes code, scheduler clean-ups, improved code documentation, reworking DC/PowerPlay interfaces in an effort to improve power-savings, initial stutter mode support for the Raven Ridge hardware as another power-savings feature, various PowerPlay updates for Vega 12, and fixes to the "GFXOFF" support that allow for shutting down the graphics engine when not needed.


Overall, it seems the latest theme of the AMDGPU DRM happenings is on lowering power consumption / improving power efficiency. When the Linux 4.19 kernel cycle is underway I will certainly be doing some power consumption comparisons/benchmarks.

The current list of patches for this second round of AMDGPU DRM-Next updates can be found via this mailing list post.
