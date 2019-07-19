While the Linux 5.3 kernel merge window isn't even over until this weekend when it will kick off with 5.3-rc1 and headlining new features like Radeon RX 5700 series support, AMD has already sent in a batch of AMDGPU/AMDKFD fixes. Making these fixes notable are some early fixes around the new open-source Radeon RX "Navi" support.
Navi fixes included as part of this batch are Display Core (DC) fixes around secondary adapters, flickering with high resolution panels, and SMU fixes.
Also included as part of this pull request are SMU fixes for Vega 20, audio hot-plug fixes, addressing possible integer overflows on large buffer migrations, an AMDKFD possible hang during eviction, and various other small fixes.
The complete list of AMDGPU/AMDKFD fixes for Linux 5.3 at this point can be found here.
See the massive DRM pull request for all the new AMD graphics features that landed in the mainline kernel last week for the 5.3 new material work.
It's looking at this stage like next week should pan out well for fresh AMDGPU Linux 5.3 + Mesa 19.2-devel Git / AMDVLK testing with the kernel, RadeonSI, RADV, and AMDVLK components all beginning to settle down from their new Navi support for the exciting Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700XT products. Benchmarks ahead!
